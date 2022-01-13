Foster families across Nottinghamshire have played such a vital role in the lives of vulnerable children and young people throughout the challenges of the pandemic and we are all grateful to them for the incredible work they have continued to do at a difficult time.

Our existing foster carers are amazing, but we urgently need more people to step up to support children so we can keep meeting the demand for safe, loving homes.

Foster carers provide a welcoming and caring environment where children and young people are safe from harm.

Coun Tracey Taylor, chairman of Nottinghamshire's children and young people’s committee. Picture courtesy of Tracey Whitefoot.

Many seeking foster homes have come from difficult backgrounds and need your support, patience, and reassurance to build their self-esteem and confidence.

Nottinghamshire’s foster carers are supported every step of the way and receive exceptional benefits, support, and training packages.

We have a dedicated Fostering Recruitment and Assessment Team, who work to recruit new foster carers and support them through the initial process of enquiring to foster.

We are a therapeutic fostering agency that prioritises finding local homes for local children to ensure they can remain within their own communities. We know from research and experience that this leads to better outcomes.

We are a non-profit agency, which means all our funding goes directly to supporting children and young people who really need us.

I am proud of the work our fostering colleagues have put in to make Nottinghamshire Council a Fostering Network-accredited Fostering Friendly employer.

This scheme helps employers to support and recognise the roles of their employees who foster.

We have a fostering-friendly human resources policy for all foster carers working for the council, which includes flexible working and paid time off for training and settling a new child into their home.

If you want to find out more, contact our friendly fostering team for a no-obligation chat.

There are also some upcoming online information events, so join us on January 26, at 11.30am, or February 17, at 10am, to learn more.

Details can be found at nottinghamshire.gov.uk/foster or by calling the team on 0115 804 4440.