​We have set out a bold ambition to build a sustainable, efficient, and growing bus network so that every community in Nottinghamshire is served by good, reliable public transport.

In March, we announced that we would support a further 12 bus services, including the 141 service, that would have otherwise been withdrawn by bus operators at an estimated cost of £1.5m per year.

This support used some of the funding from the Department for Transport (DfT), secured through our ambitious Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP).

Coun Neil Clarke, cabinet member for transport and environment at Nottinghamshire County Council.

A key part of our decision to support these services was to ensure that residents continued to have access to leisure activities, work, education and health facilities, which is a top priority for us. This extra funding is on top of the £4.1million per year we already spend supporting more than 80 bus services across the county.

We continue to look for new and innovative solutions to make sure that communities remain connected by public transport. One of the ways that we’ve been doing this is through our Nottsbus On Demand service pilots. These continue to go from strength to strength and give residents the freedom to travel across their local area with ease.

Unlike other buses, Nottsbus On Demand doesn’t follow a fixed route or timetable. It gives passengers more flexibility on where and when they travel.

By rolling out Nottsbus On Demand to north and south Ollerton, Mansfield and West Rushcliffe, we have supported communities where bus services had been amended or withdrawn by commercial operators. More than 30,000 people have already jumped on board and I’m pleased to say Nottsbus On Demand will continue to be rolled out to other towns and villages.

​’We will continue to review bus services to ensure value for money for both passengers and the Nottinghamshire taxpayer, to identify any gaps in service provision across the county’, writes Coun Neil Clarke, cabinet member for transport and environment. Credit: Google.

Behind the scenes at the county council, work is ongoing to not only deliver better bus services, but to also make improvements to ticketing, information and bus service infrastructure. This includes bus priority measures to improve bus service reliability and reduce journey times.

We will continue to review bus services to ensure value for money for both passengers and the Nottinghamshire taxpayer and to identify any gaps in service provision across the county.

In terms of the 141 service, a number of options are being considered which would maintain, or even improve the service going forward, and we’ll share that news with you shortly.

We’re committed to investing in bus services and infrastructure to make journeys more attractive, comfortable, safe and accessible to all and we encourage everyone to support their local bus service whenever they possibly can.