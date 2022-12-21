This week, we were expecting a decision on our incredibly ambitious Levelling Up fund bid. We first expected a decision in October, then the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it would be made before the end of the year, now we wait again as the Conservatives again delay a decision until late January.

Hucknall’s Ashfield Independent councillors will remember 2022 for the loss of a great champion for our town.

On July 31, Jim Blagden sadly lost his battle against cancer. Jim was an amazing man, my mentor and his legacy will live on with any successful Levelling Up Fund bid for the town he loved.

Hucknall's Coun Lee Waters, Ashfield Independents.

In December, we welcomed popular Ashfield Independent figure Nick Parvin onto the council. Nick replaced Jim and got elected with a huge increase in the vote.

I always like to reflect at Christmas on the past year as we look forward to the next.

The one issue that continues to dominate councillor’s postbags is the abject state of Hucknall’s broken roads and pavements.

In the past 18 months, your Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillors have reported more highways issues than ever before. We’ve had some wins, like Britain’s worst road finally being sorted, but it’s not enough.

Coun Lee Waters is pictured campaigning to fix Hucknall’s broken roads and pavements.

This year, Coun Dave Shaw and I are working together to deal with the problem of Watnall Road.

A few weeks ago, I joined fellow Ashfield Independent councillors to check on progress of the new, extra pool at Hucknall Leisure Centre. This is the final piece of our £5.5million transformation of the popular centre. The steels have now gone in and we are on track to complete the work and open by spring.

We are pleased to have secured the old Seven Stars Pub on West Street as the preferred location for the new Super Health Centre. As a council, delivering a brand new health centre with extra doctors and the prospect of additional NHS dentists remains a priority.

That’s why the council have already committed to £1million of support and we await commitments from the Department of Health.

2022 will also be remembered as the year your council stood up to the Government over their preposterous housing targets. The Conservative Government was insisting we give permission for 8,200 new homes. This is despite Mark Spencer claiming his own Government didn’t set the targets. Now everyone knows they do and that’s why we have put in a draft local plan for 4,000 homes – protecting Whyburn Farm.

2022 was the year when the council successfully bid for an enormous amount of money to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour. I was delighted to work with the council to erect 2 HD CCTV cameras on Titchfield Park. 2023 will see many more as we give retailers CCTV.

There is no substitute for visible frontline police officers. However and we will continue our fight for the £1million gained from the enforced sale of our old Police Station to be reinvested in frontline policing in Hucknall.

I hope all Hucknall residents have a great Christmas and keep their eye on those living on the own.