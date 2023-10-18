Column: Help is out there for people struggling with cost of living across Notts

Coun John Cottee, Nottinghamshire’ County Council's cabinet member for communities.

​This is why we are planning now for the next batch of payments under the Government’s Household

Support Fund (HSF) £11.2 million has been provided to Nottinghamshire to cover a full year, April 2023

to March 2024.

It’s one of the ways we are helping those who are struggling the most, particularly due to rising costs of food and energy.

Earlier this summer, around 33,000 households received a one-off seasonal payment worth around £100, based on the number of eligible people in a household.

These households included those who claim Pension Credit (whether guaranteed credit or savings credit) and families with children who are eligible for Free School Meals or equivalent.

The good news is, those who applied for their summer payment before September 30 are now registered automatically for a similar winter support payment, so won’t need to apply again.

We are also aware that many households don’t have a working oven or fridge, so frontline workers have been identifying those residents who are most in need, but don’t quite meet the benefit threshold.

So I’m pleased to say, HSF has also been used to buy £25,000 worth of white goods to help those without these essential items.

Voluntary and community groups are also key to improving the health and wellbeing of our residents and are at the heart of our communities. Therefore I would encourage eligible groups to apply for the latest round of cost of living grants via our Local Communities Fund (LCF)

These are aimed at groups who are helping residents who are struggling to buy nutritious food as well as groups who need help paying their own rising energy bills to help keep their welcoming and warm centres and halls open across the county.

The latest round of LCF grants is open until Friday, November 24.

And as the weather gets cooler, we have created a new winter advice booklet packed with lots of helpful guidance and information to help residents stay fit and well this winter.

It’s currently available at libraries and children’s centres across the county. We’re also planning on sending a copy to all households who are eligible for HSF payments.