I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate them all for their hard work they have put in over the years.

For the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, students sat their exams in the traditional way.

This meant that, for many young people, this may have been their first formal exams.

Coun Tracey Taylor, Nottinghamshire County Council's cabinet member for children and young people.

Exam results days are always full of excitement and apprehension, but let’s not forget that these achievements are the result of lots of hard work and commitment from young people across the county.

In addition, let us remember the efforts of those who support them at home and in school.

Teachers, parents and carers play an important role in supporting children and young people through their education, so I’d like to recognise their part in helping Nottinghamshire students to succeed.

For those who are wondering what to do next, I’m happy to say young people in Nottinghamshire have more choice than ever before when it comes to making important decisions about their future.

"For those who are wondering what to do next, I’m happy to say that young people in Nottinghamshire have more choice than ever before"

These range from higher education options to training alternatives such as apprenticeships.

Schools and colleges offer support from dedicated advisers and they have a wide range of information that is available to help students make their decisions.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish all pupils the very best for the future, whether they continue to study or enter the world of work.

If anyone hasn’t received the A-level or GCSE results that they were hoping for, support is still available to help work out what comes next and there are still many great opportunities available.

'If anyone has not received the A-level or GCSE results they were hoping for, support is available to help work out what comes next,' says Coun Tracey Taylor, Nottinghamshire County Council cabinet member for children and young people.

The National Careers Service Exam Results Helpline is available until September 2 by calling 0800 100 900.

In addition to this, Get the Jump hub from the Careers Service is a place where young people can explore the education and training choices available, including technical education routes like apprenticeships, traineeships, T Levels and HTQs.