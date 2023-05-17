This year’s campaign focuses on fostering communities and aims to highlight the many ways that people across the fostering community support each other, as well as celebrating the various communities involved in fostering.

In our own fostering community, Notts couple Tina and Paul have helped to provide a loving and settled environment for children since becoming support carers in July 2022, after almost a decade as directors at Mansfield Town Football Club.

They are a wonderful example of the foster community here in Nottinghamshire.

Coun Tracey Taylor, Nottinghamshire County Council's chairman for children and young people’s committee. Picture credit: Tracey Whitefoot.

Tina said the help and support she and her husband have received from county council staff and other foster carers has put them at ease since taking up their new roles.

She said: “We’ve relied on our supervising social worker for help and guidance since we took up fostering with Nottinghamshire County Council.

"She has been brilliant to us and is always on the end of a phone, so we can ask her anything we want. She’s there for us.

“There are carers we can talk to as well for advice. We go and have a cuppa with one of our carers who we provide support care to and it’s nice because they can talk about their experiences, and we can talk about ours. It’s nice and we’ve got a good network.”

​’We need more carers to ensure that every child in need can have a safe, loving, and stable home environment’, writes Coun Tracey Taylor from Nottinghamshire County Council.

Some foster families look after children on a short-term basis, like Paul and Tina, but, for many, fostering offers a secure, full-time home.

Foster carers help to shape a child or young person’s life by providing a safe and secure home – which is always the best place for a youngster to thrive.

We need more carers to ensure that every child in need can have a safe, loving, and stable home environment.

I hope people will read about Tina and Paul’s experience and consider joining them in our wonderful fostering community.

If you think you have the space in your home and your heart, and the skills needed to help children thrive, please get in touch with our friendly fostering team.

Anyone interested in fostering can get in touch with the Fostering Recruitment Team by checking out nottingham.gov.uk or by calling 0115 804 4440 or emailing [email protected]