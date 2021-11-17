Column: Helping hand for community groups to continue vital role

It means that, as we continue on the road to recovery, they need our support more than ever to carry on their exceptional work.

Therefore, the launch of our new Local Communities Fund (LCF) provides the perfect platform for groups to access much-needed money to help deliver vital projects.

The LCF is a four-year initiative which will enable them to apply for capital grants of up to £20,000 to spend on making improvements to facilities which help to improve health and wellbeing – as well as projects with an environmental focus.

Coun John Cottee from Nottinghamshire County Council (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

We are also inviting applications from a range of projects for revenue schemes to help projects with their running costs.

With revenue schemes, there is no maximum amount and funding can be used to increase volunteering opportunities, address climate and environmental change and improve access to existing community-based services.

The new LCF will build on the excellent work carried out as part of the Local Improvement Scheme, which had come to its natural end, and in doing so allowed us to look again at how we allocate funding to local groups as well as making the application process fairer.

LCF money can be spent on projects which encourage healthy living, from improving play areas and equipment to making environmental improvements such as creating community gardens for all to enjoy.

Communities committee chairman Coun John Cottee says community groups are the lifeblood of our towns and villages.

We want to invest in capital projects with full match-funding already in place, so they are ‘ready to go’ to make best use of these funds.

I would encourage any group, charity or sports clubs looking to make a difference in their communities, particularly for more vulnerable residents, to get in touch at the earliest opportunity.

Finally, I would also urge anyone looking for financial support via the LCF to contact their local county councillor, who would only be too happy to help support applications.

Good luck!