LGBT+ Adoption and Fostering Week is a campaign, led by New Family Social, seeking to dispel myths around eligibility and promote support for LGBT+ people who are considering these routes to parenting and caring.

Many people believe the common myth that LGBT+ people aren’t able to foster or adopt, but this is completely untrue.

We welcome LGBT+ foster carers and adopters from all backgrounds and urge you to get in touch to find out how we could support you on your journey.

Coun Tracey Taylor, cabinet member for children and families at Nottinghamshire County Council.

Nottinghamshire’s foster carers do an incredible job providing safe, nurturing homes for young people, and more foster carers are urgently needed.

We are a therapeutic fostering agency that prioritises finding local homes for local children to ensure they can remain within their own communities.

We’re a non-profit agency, which means all our funding goes directly to supporting children and young people who really need us.

Our foster carers are supported every step of the way and receive exceptional benefits, support, and training packages.

Adoption East Midlands provides adoption services for Nottinghamshire, Nottingham, Derbyshire and Derbyshire.

They have supported many same-sex couples and single LGBT+ people to adopt, with support and peer mentors available to help guide you on your journey.

However, many people still think they wouldn’t be allowed to adopt because of their gender or sexuality.

What matters is that you can offer love, stability and security for a child who has had a difficult start in life.

1, 2, 3, or more? – the theme for 2023 – asks LGBT+ people to think about the range of vulnerable children they could parent or care for, as sibling groups often wait longer to be placed with a family.

If you’re LGBT+ and interested in fostering or adopting, you will be welcomed by our friendly teams. We want to hear from you.

To learn more about fostering, visit www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/fostering or come along to an information event.

The next one is on Wednesday, March 15, at 5.15pm, and all future events are listed on the website and on the fostering team’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/fosternotts.

To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptioneastmidlands.org.uk or come along to an information event. The next one is Wednesday, March 15, between noon-2pm and future events are listed on their Facebook events page www.facebook.com/AdoptionEastMidlands/events.

