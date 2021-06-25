Column: If we work together we can make Nottinghamshire safe

As someone who was born, raised and has worked in Nottinghamshire most of my life, it matters to me what happens on our streets.

During the election, you told me you want a Commissioner that is on your side. One that effects tangible change, and one that gets things done.

That’s why I was pleased to see that in Hucknall the force’s off-road motorbike team, supported by local neighbourhood officers, have undertaken proactive patrols in direct response to complaints about the illegal and antisocial use of off-road bikes with a number of illegal bikes seized.

Caroline Henry, Police and Crime Commissioner.

Listening to your views and experiences is vital to my role, and I will travel the length and the breadth of the county to hear what you have to say. I will be a listening Commissioner.

We will keep working together to stop crime before it happens, cutting the number of people suffering as a victim of crime. I will not hesitate to push the Government at every opportunity to secure more funding to help make Nottinghamshire safe. My plan is already working.

I am committed to increasing the number of police officers on our streets and to increasing visibility in our communities, especially our market towns and villages which have for too long been forgotten.

We must get tough on crime and put the victim first – and everything I do over the next three years will be with that at the heart of my agenda as your Commissioner.

I am always ready to listen to your priorities. Please don’t hesitate to email me at [email protected] with your experiences and ideas.

Working together, we can make Nottinghamshire safe.

