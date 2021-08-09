Column: I'm more than happy to share in every success at the Olympics

I realise I have no right to share in that good feeling. It’s not as if I help to support these sports between Olympics.

I try to convince myself that I help to give patronage to the sports when I buy a lottery ticket but I know the real reason is so I could win millions and get to tell my boss where and how far up he can shove a job one day.

Some of the sports we have taken medals in were new to me. I was so happy we did well at BMX racing but I thought that was something you only saw in kids’ films in the 1980s.

Ashfield-raised comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

Imagine my surprise when we did even better at Freestyle BMX. If you haven’t seen that event, it’s hard to describe. It’s what would happen if you tried to perform freestyle gymnastics while playing The Floor is Lava. It’s skateboarding on a bike.

I don’t know why that is so surprising given that I was watching Olympic skateboarding the other week.

That’s when it hit me. The Olympics are introducing new sports that are basically what young teens would do. If this trend continues, by the time we see Paris holding the Olympic Games 2024, there’ll be competitive Keeping a Tamagotchi, Freestyle Zit Popping and 100-metres Going to Your Room.

I assume these sports have been included to bring in a younger audience. I have worked in the media long enough to realise it’s the aim of every organisation.

Even the BBC seems obsessed with a younger audience, even when it is the older audience who fund it.

The theory is that if you don’t focus on the young audience, they won’t watch your product when they grow into licence fee payers. Meanwhile the older audience feel ignored and the young people still prefer TikTok and YouTube.

That is probably why future Olympics will still include running, but it will be called Running Away from the Dinner Table in a Huff or Synchronised Posting to Instagram.