Column: Inner Wheel members will be alive to opportunity and make our presence known
90 members from District 22 – which covers Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire – attended from across the area and enjoyed lots of memories, friendship and tasty food.
A monitor for each table recorded the total number of years membership of those on her table.
The impressive overall total was 1,731 years of service, fun and friendship.
Multiply that number by four and you get the impression of the massive amount of service that has been given by our members both at home and overseas.
And that figure just covers D22!
The team put together a video reflecting the activities of D22 over the past 52 years. Not so much hats, gloves and cake now, more trainers, skydives (not compulsory) and cake.
There is also the ability members have of seeing where there is a need and getting stuck in.
Certificates were presented to the longer serving members by special guest Liz Norris, the Association of Inner Wheel Clubs GB&I’s membership and development officer, and district chairman Mary Hind.
We also celebrate the newer members as they are our future.
Keyworth and Ruddington received an award for the highest number of new members this Inner Wheel year but it was a close-run race with four other clubs having had just one new member less.
Liz Norris gave a stirring address about the future saying we need to embrace social media and be alive to opportunity to make our presence known.
See many photographs on Inner Wheel District 22 Facebook page.
If you find this interesting and would like to know more contact a membership officer at
[email protected] or me
Yvette Thomas District 22 Editor [email protected]