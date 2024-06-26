Column: Inner Wheel members will be alive to opportunity and make our presence known

Guest columnist Yvette Thomas is District 22 editor for Inner Wheel. District 22 takes in the whole of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

​To round off this special year for Inner Wheel District 22, membership officer Elaine Hopkins MBE and her team of Lyn Copper, Di Sardesai and Sylvia Netley arranged a “Celebration of Membership” event at the Hostess Restaurant, Mansfield, writes District 22 editor Yvette Thomas.

​90 members from District 22 – which covers Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire – attended from across the area and enjoyed lots of memories, friendship and tasty food.

A monitor for each table recorded the total number of years membership of those on her table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The impressive overall total was 1,731 years of service, fun and friendship.

Multiply that number by four and you get the impression of the massive amount of service that has been given by our members both at home and overseas.

And that figure just covers D22!

The team put together a video reflecting the activities of D22 over the past 52 years. Not so much hats, gloves and cake now, more trainers, skydives (not compulsory) and cake.

There is also the ability members have of seeing where there is a need and getting stuck in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​”Certificates were presented to the longer serving members by special guest Liz Norris, the Association of Inner Wheel Clubs GB&I’s membership and development officer, and district chairman Mary Hind”, says Inner Wheel District 22 editor Yvette Thomas.

Certificates were presented to the longer serving members by special guest Liz Norris, the Association of Inner Wheel Clubs GB&I’s membership and development officer, and district chairman Mary Hind.

We also celebrate the newer members as they are our future.

Keyworth and Ruddington received an award for the highest number of new members this Inner Wheel year but it was a close-run race with four other clubs having had just one new member less.

Liz Norris gave a stirring address about the future saying we need to embrace social media and be alive to opportunity to make our presence known.

See many photographs on Inner Wheel District 22 Facebook page.

If you find this interesting and would like to know more contact a membership officer at