As a parent of a young child and the owner of two cats I am often sat on while I try to watch TV. It also made me worry when I heard that a school had written to parents stating that it will not be providing litter trays for any pupils that identify as a cat, writes Notts-raised comedian Steve N Allen.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The trend of pretending you are an animal is called being a furry and I don’t really understand it.

In the old days you’d only dress up as an animal if you were playing a panto horse but now it’s a lifestyle choice. Now it seems you can opt to be a cat and presumably your pronouns are me and ow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I don’t know why they like to be cats. You’d have to have Frontline Spot-On drops on your neck once a month. I don’t have the flexibility to try the cleaning.

Steve N Allen, Notts-raised writer and comedian.

I know that being a human can be hard sometimes but the solution isn’t to become an animal. That don’t have it any better. Some of them are food and that must be stressful.

You think being a human is hard when you’re at school? Wait till you see what comes after. You think remembering to do homework is bad. We have self-assessment forms to fill in. If you get that homework wrong you’re off to jail.

Even if you pretend to be a cat you don’t need a litter tray. I’m sure they will be hanging onto some human traits like the ability to speak and read, so a trip to the loo isn’t out of the question. Besides, there are some cats that can use the human toilet. I’ve spent ages watching videos about it on YouTube.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is so ridiculous it can’t be real. Children pretending to be cat will ruin their eduction and only slightly improve the number of mice.

"I don't why some people would like to be cats. You’d have to have Frontline Spot-On drops on your neck once a month. I don’t have the flexibility to try the cleaning", says comedian Steve N Allen.

As it happens, it isn’t real. A quick search online shows that it was based on a hoax in

America that claimed schools were providing cat conveniences as a way of making self-identifying look silly.

Even though it was proved to be made up the idea spread. There were online rumours that the school in Wales was the next to lay on some Catsan for pupils.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It shows we’d rather fall for this hoax than question it because it lets us think badly of the youth of today. It actually shows that we’re gullible and we’ll follow anything that’s shocking.