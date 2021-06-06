Column: It's important for carers to look after themselves too - and our hub is here to help

Thank you to all our local carers who have continued to provide this vital role.

It is our aim to support you as carers to be able to continue to care for as long as you wish, while also having a life of your own and being able to look after your own health and wellbeing.

If you don’t look after yourself, you may not be able to continue your caring role.

Coun Boyd Elliott, chairman of the adult social care and public health committee at Nottinghamshire County Council.

The Nottinghamshire Carers Hub can offer you personalised information and support to meet your individual needs.

It provides free, confidential and personalised information, advice and support for carers of all ages including telephone and online support.

The feedback we’ve had from carers who use the Carers Hub is that it helps to hear from other carers in the same situation who understand what they are going through, share personal experiences and tips. It gives carers the feeling that they’re not going through their situation alone.

The Carers Hub can also help by letting you know about other ways to get support in the local community, including signposting to other services and organisations that can offer support on which benefits you or the person you care for may be entitled to.

The Nottinghamshire Carers Hub is here to help you.

Being a carer can make you feel very lonely, particularly if you’re looking after someone with dementia, so just speaking to other carers who are going through the same thing as you could make a real difference.

So, please don’t struggle on by yourself – pick up the phone or go online and get in touch with the Nottinghamshire Carers Hub. It’s important to look after yourself too.

You can contact the Carers Hub on 0115 824 8824 or visit www.carerstrustem.org/hub

