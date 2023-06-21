Column: It's vital we equip young drivers with right skills to drive safely

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, cabinet member for transport and environment at Nottinghamshire.

​Through schemes like the Active Travel Fund, we’ve delivered projects such as segregated cycle lanes to help residents enjoy safer, environmentally conscious travel choices such as cycling and walking.

Our focus always sits with reducing the county’s impact on the environment, and that also means providing cleaner, greener public transport for our residents.

However, I am aware that lots of young people across Nottinghamshire will make the decision to learn to drive at the earliest opportunity.

Young drivers can be particularly at risk when they first gain their freedom to head out onto our roads, so it’s important we equip them with the right skills and tools to drive safely and responsibly.

Nottinghamshire County Council, alongside our highways partner, Via East Midlands, is aiming to do this through targeted driving-related education, delivered by industry-experienced professionals, expertly preparing young people across Nottinghamshire for the world of motoring.

This summer, we’ll be delivering two of our pre-driver training days.

These practical learning sessions take place in August at The Minster School, Southwell.

They will give teens as young as 15 their first chance to get behind the wheel.

The day includes a range of workshops delivering information about learning to drive, drink and drug driving, and road safety.

Participants will get the chance to drive a range of cars, including electric vehicles, in a safe and controlled environment with fully qualified advanced driving instructors.

You don’t need a driving licence or any previous experience to take part in the course, and all abilities are welcome.

This is a great opportunity to experience driving and develop invaluable skills before starting lessons on the road and you can book online at www.viaem.co.uk/predriver.

Alongside this, we deliver road safety education in the classroom to more than 20,000 young people every year, and this year we’ve launched an all-new ‘Safer Driving Hacks’ resource for Year 12 and 13 students.

This classroom-based workshop covers four important modules: speed, distraction, seatbelts, and drink and drug driving. We’re looking for schools, colleges and community groups who are interested in hosting a session to get in touch with us at [email protected]

These initiatives contribute to making our roads safer for all users, including young drivers, and our goal of reducing those killed or seriously injured on Nottinghamshire’s roads by 40 per cent by 2030.