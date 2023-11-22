A significant part of our work involves supporting those affected by domestic abuse. Across our offices we have team members who are very experienced in this area. Our Family Law Direct team can outline key points to help you if you are in this situation, writes Lucy Tissington from Family Law Group’s Family Law Direct team.

The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 defines it as any of the following:

- Physical abuse.

- Sexual abuse.

- Violent or threatening behaviour.

- Controlling or coercive behaviour.

- Economic abuse.

- Psychological, emotional, or other abuse.

"The law does provide help for the victims of domestic abuse in the form of Legal Aid. Once your eligibility is proven to ensure you qualify for Legal Aid, there are several matters that we can help you with," says guest columnist Lucy Tissington.

Domestic abuse isn’t something you must suffer with over a long period of time. Where you and your

aggressor(s) are over the age of 16, and considered to be ‘personally connected’, it can be one single incident or a series of incidents.

The numbers surrounding domestic abuse are shocking. 1 in 5 adults experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetime.

Last year alone, 2.4 million adults were victims, comprising 1.7 million women and 699,000 men. Women are more likely to be physically injured, experience sexual violence or be killed because of domestic abuse but it is key to remember that for every 3 victims, 1 is male.

In the year ending March 2022, the police recorded 1,500,369 domestic abuse related incidents. Women’s Aid outlines the impact that domestic violence has on different groups of women.

For example women with a long-term illness or disability are more likely to be victims of any domestic abuse. Women in poverty are particularly likely to experience the most extensive violence and abuse in their lives and women who are subject to financial abuse are the most at risk of becoming homeless.

At Family Law Group, we have a highly knowledgeable team of experts who will work tirelessly to support you.

We know that time is often of the essence when we need to apply to the courts for an order to protect clients. We can and do take positive action to support our clients through one of the most difficult periods of their life.

We also work with many charitable organisations that specialise in support for those suffering. Many of our clients are referred to us from these organisations, but we can also provide details if you

haven’t already got that support.

The Law does provide help for the victims of Domestic Abuse in the form of Legal Aid. Once your eligibility is proven to ensure you qualify for Legal Aid, there are several matters that we can help you with. These include but are not limited to:

- Domestic Abuse issues

- Children’s issues

- Financial matters upon divorce

- Separation of co-habiting couples and more.

Domestic abuse is about control and power over the victim along with a complete degradation of their self-worth. The aggressor will create a belief in their victim’s mind that they don’t matter. We are here to ensure that you are not alone and you get the help you need.

For help with any of issues surrounding domestic abuse, get in touch with your nearest office for an appointment. In emergency cases, we can often speak to you on the same day and we can make same day applications to the court if appropriate.

If you are in the Nottingham area, we have a free surgery at our Nottingham office every Wednesday.