Column: Let’s all take steps to look after each other and stay bug-free this winter
December is well and truly here and we’re encouraging everyone to remain well this winter by looking after themselves and their loved ones, writes Coun Matt Barney.
This will be the first Christmas since the start of the pandemic where there are no restrictions in place, so people are mixing more freely. This winter is also particularly challenging with cost-of-living pressures, so it’s even more important to keep well and healthy.
One of the things we’re advising people to do is get their Covid and flu vaccines if they are eligible. Vaccinations are our best defence against becoming severely ill or infecting other people, particularly those who may be more vulnerable and who could become severely ill.
Advertisement
We know that the boost to immunity from the vaccine or previous Covid-19 infections wanes over time. That’s why we’re encouraging eligible people to get their Covid-19 booster jab - to keep their immunity topped up, especially during the winter months when other viruses are also circulating.
Flu is now circulating at levels not seen since before the pandemic, and young children are particularly vulnerable and can become seriously unwell.
As Covid-19 restrictions have been in place over the past couple of years, most young children will not have had flu and won’t have built up any natural immunity to the virus, so it’s particularly important for children to get their flu vaccine this year.
Advertisement
Book today if you haven’t already and build up your immunity before Christmas arrives. Visit NHS Winter Vaccinations for more information on who is eligible and how to book.
It’s also not too late to book an appointment if you haven’t yet taken up the offer of your first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Advertisement
It’s also important to remember the simple, everyday things we can all do to try and reduce the spread of viruses this winter like frequent handwashing or using sanitiser if you’re out and about and it can still make sense to consider wearing face coverings in places where it’s busy or crowded.
Advertisement
Cover coughs and sneezes too and if you can, try to stay at home if you feel unwell.
If you have other concerns this winter or you are looking for support for elderly or vulnerable friends and family, have a look at our website to find out what information and support is available.
Advertisement
So, let’s take steps to look after ourselves and each other to stay well and bug-free this Christmas.
With best wishes for a Happy and Healthy Christmas and the New Year.
Advertisement
For more stories from our website click here