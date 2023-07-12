​It’s a chance for the county to come together and recognise all the things that make Notts great - from the cultural attractions, world-class green spaces, sporting heritage and, of course, the residents whomake this county such a wonderful place to live, work and visit.

We officially mark the day (August 25) by raising the Nottinghamshire flag at our annual civic ceremony. And last year we hosted the first ever Notts Day Festival, where more than 1,000 residents came together to celebrate.

I’m delighted to announce that this year’s celebrations will coincide with the Robin Hood Festival at Sherwood Forest.

Coun John Cottee, cabinet member for communities at Nottinghamshire County Council.

It will be great to be back at the home of our legend, Robin Hood, and we look forward to welcoming the community on Saturday, August 26, from 10am to 4pm, to that special event.

Visitors can expect a great day out for all the family with activities including storytelling, guided walks, medieval musicians, historical re-enactments, entertainers, archery, axe throwing and more.

Back by popular demand, crowd favourites The Sherwood Outlaws will be returning to bring the legend of Robin Hood to life with their high-energy arena show.

If you saw last year’s spectacular battle re-enactment, you’ll be as excited as I am to see The Outlaws in action again!

The event is free to attend and there are lots of great partner organisations involved in the day. RSPB Sherwood Forest, Inspire libraries and archives, Notts Outdoors and Veolia, among many others, will be at the event providing free activities and showcasing some of the services our community has to offer.

The celebrations are part of a very exciting season for Sherwood Forest, which will be providing a stunning backdrop to the Tour of Britain cycle race when it returns to the county in September.

More detail on what’s in store for Nottinghamshire Day celebrations will be revealed in the coming weeks so keep an eye on our event page and social channels for more information at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/nottsday

I hope you can join us to celebrate #NottsDay.