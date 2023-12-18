Column: Let's get out and about to sample the best our area has to offer over festive break

If, like me, you enjoy exploring and experiencing what our great county has to offer, there is no better time to sample some of the local scenery and activities that are happening across Nottinghamshire this festive season, writes Coun Scott Carlton, the county council’s cabinet member for communities and public health.

Coun Scott Carlton, cabinet nember for communities and public health across the county.

We have some fantastic country parks and green spaces in Nottinghamshire, so the Christmas holidays is a great excuse to get out and about and discover some the wonderful winter walks and rides that

our county has on offer.

We know being active is a great way to keep fit but it also has tremendous mental health benefits, like boosting your mood and reducing stress.

I’m lucky enough to live close to the world-famous Sherwood Forest which has an array of activities taking place throughout December and into the New Year.

For those looking for adventure, you can join in the quest to stop the Sheriff of Nottingham’s plot to steal the magic of Christmas.

There’s no need to book, just ask at the visitor centre how you can join this trail which is full of clues and hidden surprises.

Recently natural history photographer, Andy Hyde, was commissioned by our Miner2Major project team to visit sites across the Sherwood Forest area and open our eyes to the variety of species that live there.

If you missed the recent tour of his work across local libraries, you can still check out his work online by searching ‘Sherwood Forest up close.’

Then, just down the road, Santa will be making a special trip to Rufford Abbey Country Park to open his Grotto.

Youngsters (including those young at heart) can embark on a festive adventure thanks to an exciting elf hunt to enjoy the magic of the season by helping find Santa’s mischievous elves.

Off the back of the popular summer reading challenge across local libraries, the winter mini challenge continues to encourage children to read three books or more between December 1 and February 19.