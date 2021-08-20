Column: Let's showcase our special county on Nottinghamshire Day

Other counties, including our neighbours in Derbyshire and Yorkshire, have long had a special date on the calendar to celebrate their traditions, customs and people.

So, I am grateful to the Secretary of State for inviting us to adopt Nottinghamshire Day, which will be celebrated every year on August 25.

This presents a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our diverse county and all it has to offer, as well as developing our understanding of the history and traditions of the places we live, work and enjoy our leisure time.

Coun Mike Quigley, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

It is also enables us to promote Nottinghamshire and our historic attractions, including Newark Castle, Southwell Minster, Newstead Abbey, Rufford Abbey, Sherwood Forest and Clumber Park.

Our attractions, towns and villages, as well as the legacy of its history, help to make the county what it is today – a brilliant place to live and work.

Of course, Nottinghamshire has, for many decades, been a magnet for visitors worldwide attracted by the fascinating story of Robin Hood and the iconic sites situated around the county associated with our legendary outlaw – which ultimately help to pump millions of pounds into our local economy.

His legend is one of many stories we can share and celebrate here in our amazing county, which is known globally for its awe-inspiring achievements in the world of sport, art, industry, creation and innovation.

Our sporting achievements, from Torvill and Dean on the ice rink to Rebecca Adlington in the swimming pool, have provided us with an immense sense of pride as well as a catalyst to encourage people to take up sport – and, who knows, one day follow in their footsteps on the international stage.

We live and work in a dynamic county rich in experiences and one which creates growth and success for all our communities, and I believe Nottinghamshire Day gives us a fantastic opportunity to showcase our talent, businesses and attractions who I know are keen to be involved in future years to encourage more people to explore our wonderful towns, villages and countryside.

As chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council, I attend many events in recognition of local people and I cannot tell you how proud I am of the achievements of our county and am honoured to celebrate the inaugural Nottinghamshire Day.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.