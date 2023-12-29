Column: Looking back on the year of inflation, shrinkflation and skimpflation

There has been a lot of news to review in 2023. What was the biggest news? says comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

We had the Coronation of King Charles III. It pulled in a TV audience of 18.8 million, which is impressive these days.

It’s funny to think that in my childhood TV shows like Russ Abbot’s Mad House would regularly get over 20 million viewers. He’d often get a Christmas special too.

The King’s Christmas special, or speech as it’s called, only got over seven million viewers but I imagine he’ll get recommissions for next year. It’s the benefit of being a nepobaby.

Sadly we saw the closure of nearly all Wilko stores. Now where will I go for items I look at but never want to clutter my house with?

I remember when the brand was Wilkinson’s, because back then our attention spans could cope with three syllables. It used to be more of a DIY and hardware store.

Wilko had become a premium version of a Pound Shop.

2023 could also be remembered as the year of strikes. We had strikes by the hospital workers, nurses and doctors. It’s OK because I couldn’t go anywhere to get involved in an accident as the trains were mainly cancelled due to strike action.

It’s been a year of inflation, shrinkflation and skimpflation. Things got more expensive, smaller and worse.

We now have some shops putting security tags on jars of instant coffee and cheese yet shoplifting has actually increased in this time. My theory is that, seeing as the alarm keeps going off when normal shoppers buy some mild cheddar, the security guards don’t notice when some wrong ‘un makes it out with half of the wine section.

Matt Hancock gave all of his Whatsapp messages to a journalist. At least that means they were backed up and couldn’t be lost, like all the other ones needed for the Covid inquiry.