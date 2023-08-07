Neil Clarke, cabinet member for transport and environment at Nottinghamshire County Council.

To enable residents to see where these repairs are happening and view the quality of the work delivered, we’ve launched nottshighways.co.uk.

This new site allows residents and road users to search across the county - using a town, area, postcode or street - to find where resurfacing and patching schemes have taken place.

It shows details of the works and for most locations it also includes a photograph of the completed works.

We’ll be updating the site, which is also accessible through the MyNOTTS App, each week with the latest improvements on roads across Nottinghamshire and we’ll continue to develop it with new features.

We also want residents and road users to help us improve by providing feedback when improvements take place near them. Residents receive a letter and leaflet with a link to a short online survey about the works, but we’re also giving you the option to access the survey through the new site and share your views.

I spoke earlier this year about the impact the weather conditions this winter had on roads, not just in Nottinghamshire, but across the length and breadth of the UK.

I’m aware of the frustration it causes to residents if a road they are using every day is not in good condition, but we need to prioritise where repairs take place and sometimes this means repairs may have to wait for longer than we’d ideally like.

With almost 3000 miles of roads to maintain, we cannot repair all the county’s roads immediately, but through these hundreds of improvements, we’re making significant progress.