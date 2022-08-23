In addition, they are critical for older members of our community who may feel particularly isolated.

In Nottinghamshire, there are over 200 bus routes and pre-pandemic our county witnessed around 28m passenger trips a year.

Nottinghamshire County Council plays a vital role in keeping these journeys running by funding bus services not provided commercially by private bus companies.

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, Nottinghamshire County Council's cabinet member for transport and environment.

We currently support 80 bus routes, spending £4.1m a year.

We've just finalised a new deal for the 141 service that runs from Sutton-in-Ashfield, via Mansfield and Hucknall, to Nottingham.

After the previous operator pulled out, the council worked quickly to secure a replacement service through an extensive procurement exercise.

I'm delighted that we've just appointed Stagecoach to continue the 141 bus service, initially for a year with an option to renew for a further 12 months.

The swift change-over we've managed to secure means that passengers who use the service won't see any difference in route or timetables.

This administration is always wise with taxpayers’ money – this year we balanced our budget – so there must be a clear need, backed up with evidence for the council to consider whether to support a bus service in this way.

Nottinghamshire residents can help us keep bus services running across our county by using them more often.

It's even more pressing as we learn of the significant impact of the Covid pandemic on the bus and coach industry.

To help, the council has developed an ambitious bus service improvement plan to encourage bus use, and we hope to secure further government funding shortly to invest in bus services and infrastructure.

By hopping on the bus frequently, passengers can also help us tackle congestion, slash carbon emissions, and protect our environment.

We've all realised how important it is to combat the threat of climate change, and by leaving the car at home more, you'll help keep Nottinghamshire cleaner and greener.