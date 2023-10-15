Column: Members are soaring high for Inner Wheel in its centenary year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Our association president Anthea Tilsley has set a challenge to do “100 for 100” activities supporting her charity BEAT (eating disorders).

All members, clubs and districts are thinking of ways to celebrate. One club had ten members each doing ten skips at a fun afternoon garden party.

Mary Hind, chairwoman for Inner Wheel’s District 22, which covers Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, is planning on planting 100 trees and walking 100 miles over the course of the year.

​”Truly it was great to see Di Hylton’s skydive, an ordinary woman doing an extraordinary thing,” says Yvette Thomas, district editor for Inner Wheel's District 22, covering Notts and Derbyshire.

Di Hylton came up with a different and very exacting challenge.

Di, association editor on the Association Executive Committee, had a lightbulb moment – to undertake a tandem parachute jump and obtain sponsorship from 100 people.

In July when the date was set, it seemed a long way off but suddenly the day arrived.

Di was on her way when she received the news that the jump was off due to bad weather.

Not sure whether to laugh or cry she reset the date for the following Saturday, late last month.

This time, the weather held and so did Di’s nerve.

Why she ever contemplated jumping out of a plane when she has a fear for heights is anyone’s guess but she did it.In her own words: “It was an achievement - terrifying - I have a dreadful fear of heights - glad I have done it for BEAT but I can honestly say I will not be doing it again.”

She crushed her challenge for sponsors and BEAT are definite winners.

