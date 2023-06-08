​They play an amazing role and their commitment and support to others is truly humbling.

Caring is something that is genuinely life changing. Those who care for others – their loved ones, family members, friends and neighbours – commit countless hours of their time to ensure people are looked after, in the place where they live.

For those who are being cared for, their carers are a lifeline and for many, represent contact with the outside world.

Coun Matt Barney, cabinet member for adult social care and public health at Nottinghamshire County Council.

We recognise the immense contribution that unpaid carers make, on a personal level to the people they care for, and to society as whole.

Nationally, 26 per cent of adults provided care during the height of the pandemic.

At the last census, there were 82,172 carers within Nottinghamshire.

Of these, 24,499 people were providing more than 50 hours of care each week.

Seventy per cent of our carers are female, and we currently have 1,735 young carers under 18 years old.

While we know that caring for someone can be incredibly rewarding, we also know that it can be a huge challenge too.

We’ve been working with carers to produce our joint Carers Strategy, listening to the things that they want to see and the things that would make a difference to their caring role.

This includes things like providing short breaks or replacement care so they could have a break from caring, and also supporting the carer’s health and wellbeing.

We have put support in place for our unpaid carers, by going to https://www.tuvida.org/nottinghamshirehub, which provides information, advice, guidance and a range of activities where carers can get together and share their experiences and seek support.

This includes making sure that our younger carers have access to the right help too.

We greatly value our carers.

We recognise the part that they play in providing care to some of our more vulnerable residents and we know what a difference they make across Nottinghamshire.