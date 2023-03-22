But a common theme we hear from people is that when the initial retirement to-do lists are all ticked off, it’s easy for some to start feeling lonely and at a loose end.

Perhaps your partner is still working, or you simply miss the buzz of the workplace or a set daily routine?

The desire to be social and do things doesn’t go away because you are retired. In fact, it’s even more important to keep active.

Guest columnist Karen Pye-Smith, branch secretary of Nottingham Trent District Oddfellows.

And that’s where the Oddfellows comes in.

As a friendship group, we have lots of opportunities for people living in the Hucknall and Bulwell area to be able to socialise, as part of our Nottingham Trent branch and its busy selection of activities.

This can include low-key, regular meet-ups for a coffee and a chat, or more adventurous activities such as days out or even hiking.

Upcoming events for the Nottingham Trent Oddfellows branch include a visit to Clumber Park on Saturday, April 1, a Ghostly Tales To Be Told talk on Friday, April 14, at The Nottingham Mechanics, and a day out to the Harrogate Flower Show on Sunday, April 23.

Members of Nottingham Trent Oddfellows are shown at Bennerley Viaduct enjoying a great day out followed by lunch. New members are always welcome, says guest columnist Karen Pye-Smith, the group’s social organiser.

Anyone is welcome to come along: simply get in touch to book your place and give us a try!

We have recently launched our second monthly walking group for those that prefer a longer walk.

The other benefit of friendly groups such as the Oddfellows is meeting fellow retirees who live in your area.

Not only do they operate on a similar timetable as you, but they are also likely to be in a similar sort of age group, so there will be plenty to talk about and tips to share.

Another thing our members have also found is that it can be quite a shock to the system going fromworking regular days to suddenly having no routine, so our regular events can be helpful when it comes to planning your week and giving you things to look forward to.

Volunteering opportunities at the Oddfellows can also help.

Whether it’s helping to look out for other members of the group, or simply lending a hand at an event, it’s a great way for you to feel part of a team again.

For further information you can telephone me on 01476 979572 or 07921821866 or alternatively you can email [email protected] or visit our website at www.oddfellows.co.uk