Column: Our personal service ideals make me so proud of Inner Wheel members

Guest columnist Yvette Thomas is District 22 editor for Inner Wheel. District 22 takes in the whole of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

​For the districts in Inner Wheel (IW), it is time to collate the Home Service Report, which reflects the second object of IW - personal service - over the past 12 months.

I was amazed at the variety of activities undertaken by our clubs and the national and local charities supported.

By way of example and in no particular order the members of IW gave voluntary support to:

Hospices, luncheon clubs, local areas collecting prescriptions and giving lifts to hospital, gardening, National Trust properties, trustees of various charities, brown owl, church wardens, Talking Books, food banks, mental health first aider, school governor, helping with the poppy collections, harvest supper for residents of a care home, bulb planting, warm spaces - the list goes on and on.

Whilst fundraising is not one of our objectives, it is something we do with great enthusiasm.

Events were held – fashion shows, quizzes, tea tents at carnivals, open garden, 70s nights, flower arranging demonstrations etc, to raise funds for local charities.

Amongst those to benefit were the likes of three local hospices, community gardens and tLifehouse Flood Fund.

Some brave souls went on zip wires, jumped out of planes, did long walks and climbed very high bridges.

All of this makes me so proud to be a member of this wonderful organisation which is now 100 years young with lots to look forward to over the coming months.