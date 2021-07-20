Column: Our youngsters will forever be known as the Covid kids

And, for every single pupil and parent for whom this was a first dip of the toe into the waters of education, it has been a year that has been like no other.

Our children will forever be the Covid generation, or the Covid kids.

They are the first-year starters who spent as much time at home being taught by a combination of their parents, BBC Bitesize and daily videos from their teachers as they did in the classroom.

John Smith

And that has been tough because nothing beats being in the classroom for that learning environment.

Homes are full of love and laughter but also a great many distractions.

One of these is the small matter of the day jobs being carried out by parents who became jugglers in the pandemic circus.

And yet, somehow, through the tears, tantrums and the occasional moments of fun and achievement, we made it through.

Through burst bubbles, lockdowns and more, little one has finished her first year with a great school report saying she is bang on where she should be in all her core skills, says columnist John Smith

And for that, both children and parents alike deserve a huge pat on the back.

I'm not, before anyone gets cross, saying teachers don't.

Indeed, they have worked the oracle to still get our children up to the standard of reading, writing and numeracy required by the end of the year.

Teachers in the first year have the vital job of equipping our children with the tools that they will then turn to again and again as they progress on through their years atschool.

And, I would wager, that’s a lot easier to achieve in a classroom than it is through a short recorded video clip on YouTube.

But again, that’s where us parents came in and we learned too.

I have such a better understanding of how young children are taught than I probably would ever have done otherwise.

Through burst bubbles, lockdowns and more, little one has finished her first year with a great school report saying she is bang on where she should be in all her core skills.

So a huge well done to all you first year teachers, pupils and parents.