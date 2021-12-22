Christmas is my favourite time of the year and an important time for friends and family alike.

I would like to take this opportunity as the leader of Ashfield District Council to wish everyone in Hucknall a Merry Christmas and an even better New Year.

This year, like 2020, has been an enormous challenge and the spectre of coronavirus still hangs over us.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council.

The new omicron variant is a huge worry – however, just like previous lockdowns the vast majority of local people are doing their bit, whether that be key workers in the NHS or other services.

I was proud this year to work with Ashfield Independent councillors like Councillors Jim Blagden and Trevor Locke to successfully campaign for vaccination services at Rolls-Royce Leisure in Hucknall and organise several visits from the vaccination bus.

Despite the obstacles constantly put before us, Ashfield District Council continues to be there when residents need them most.

Next week, for example ,we’re giving you the chance to put extra, bagged waste out with your bins as we continue to be a helping hand.

Your council also continues to improve our parks and have just finished yet more improvements at Titchfield Park.

We continue to invest the biggest amount of money since our council was created in 1974 – to make our parks real destinations.

We’ve made huge improvements to Hucknall Leisure Centre this year, including a new gym and reception.

In 2022 we will be adding new changing rooms and a brand new, extra pool.

All this work couldn’t have been done without the continued support of residents for the Ashfield Independents, who are delivering this success.

In May, we had our most successful county council elections ever with Councillors Dave Shaw, Lee Waters and John Wilmott from the Ashfield Independents winning every single seat across Hucknall.

We have forced the county council to finally confront the problem of Hucknall’s broken roads and pavements.

We continually told the Conservatives that the terrible mess they were making of our highways wasn’t good enough.

Voters in Hucknall told them the same in large numbers. As a result, real improvements have been promised – this will bring in about £1million more funding to mend our highways next year – something the Ashfield Independents promised to deliver.

There are many more hurdles to jump in 2022 – not least persuading the Tory Government to drop their ridiculously high housing targets.

We are also fighting hard to stop the Conservatives breaking a manifesto promise and scrapping local councils like Ashfield.

Whatever you are doing this Christmas, please think about those who may be spending Christmas alone across Hucknall. Why not give them a knock, drop in a card or give them a bell?

Have a great Christmas and thank you for doing everything you do at the most difficult of times.