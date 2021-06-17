Column: Smoking campaign is fine in theory but not without flaws

My mum used to smoke and I have a feeling the health costs caught up with her towards the end, which has left me sure that it is a bad habit.

In general, when someone comes up with a plan to get people to stop smoking, I am in favour, but there’s a new plan I am less sure about.

Tory Lord George Young wants to introduce a private members bill to put health warnings on every cigarette, not just the packets. Allow me to go through the reasons I think this is pointless.

Comedian and writer Steve N Allen

Everyone already knows smoking is bad for you. If you stopped smokers in the street, or stood outside a pub, you wouldn’t find anyone who hadn’t at least heard a rumour.

No-one is going to read the side of their cigarette and shout, “Why didn’t someone mention this?”

If someone has read that smoking kills on the packet, I don’t think they will have forgotten by the time they light up. I know smoking is bad for many health conditions but I don’t think it kills your short-term memory off that much.

Maybe I am getting old but I wouldn’t be able to read the writing on anything sticking out of my mouth.

Good luck trying to get smokers to always wear their reading glasses.

People will get used to any warnings. I was queueing behind a woman last week.

When she was handed her cigarettes, she said to the cashier, “Oh, that’s a nice picture on this one.” I don’t know if you had the lungs, the liver or the toe picture but it didn’t phase her.

The act of burning the warning on the side will become symbolic and may make smokers more resolved to carry on.

When you smoke, you breathe in a range of nasty chemicals and the idea of adding whatever compounds are created when ink burns feels like a step in the wrong direction.