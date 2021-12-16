It is the darkness I want to talk about. The changing of the clocks always means a changing of my mood. If you are feeling down, if you are feeling dank you are not alone.

Odds are, you, like me, are suffering from a bit of Seasonal Affective Disorder, appropriately known as SAD. It is autumn and winter depression.

This is all caused because we have a lack of sunlight in this season. This affects the production of melatonin which has to do with sleep and the production of serotonin which has to do with how happy we are.

Kate Hull Rodgers, guest columnist.

I love the quote that says: “Keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows".

The symptoms of this depression are obvious – persistent low mood, loss of pleasure and irritability. Those of us with SAD struggle to cope and have disrupted sleeping patterns. It is the lack of light.

My husband Bill often jokes with me that it is because I am a show-off, I am Kate the Great – I need a spotlight to perform. Well whatever it is, it certainly affects my mood.

If you were to draw a cartoon of me, there would be a dark cloud over my head.

I am the worst going into winter. As the days get shorter and the nights get longer, this is when I struggle. After December 21, the winter equinox, I do start to improve as the days are drawing out again.

I also improve because I follow some of the treatments. I expose myself to natural sunlight, I exercise, I manage stress and I eat well.

I also have a great gift on my Christmas list. A light box. This is a special lamp that is used to simulate exposure to the sun. They start at just £25, so I am excited to get one.

Another treatment for SAD is talking therapies such as cognitive behavioural therapy known as CBT.

So no matter how low you are, perk up. There are things we can do to improve our mood. By following CBT and changing the way we think we can actually embrace the rain and bad weather.

I have got myself an excellent raincoat and manage to walk whatever the day is like. I highly recommend it. Walking in the rain, it’s the best, especially when you get back home!

Stay strong, the worst will soon be over. We will see the light on the horizon and moods will improve. You can’t say fairer than that.