Our nature reserves and green spaces cover more than 4,500 acres, with a network of more than 4,000 public footpaths, byways and bridleways, excellent for dog walking, or simply enjoying the countryside.

Getting out is a great way to improve your fitness, get healthy and enjoy the mental health benefits of time spent in the great outdoors.

Head over to the world-famous Sherwood Forest to step into the shoes of Robin Hood, Maid Marian and the band of Merry Men. We are proud of our Robin Hood legend and so fortunate to have a space to explore the amazing story on our doorstep.

Coun John Cottee, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council's Communities Committee. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

Or perhaps you want to join elite athletes at Holme Pierrepont’s National Water Sports Centre? Try your hand at kayaking and canoeing, a climbing wall, and white-water rafting, among many other activities.

Rufford Abbey is regularly named as one of The East Midlands’ favourite free attractions, and with a year-round programme of events, on-site café, and walks around the native woodlands, lake and gardens, it is definitely deserving of that title!

Plus, there is the Green Flag award-winning Bestwood Country Park, which recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

You can be assured of a world-class experience when you visit Bestwood’s 650 acres of varied landscape, wildlife and industrial heritage.

This week’s columnist Coun John Cottee is chairman of the Nottinghamshire Council’s communities committee and urges you to check out country parks in the area.

With events for all year-round, including lots of fun for families during the school holidays, keep up to date by visiting our website at nottinghamshire.gov.uk/events

Throughout all the challenges of the pandemic, our country parks and green spaces have provided Nottinghamshire residents with an opportunity to exercise, socialise and come together as a community safely.

I hope you will continue to enjoy all the benefits of these wonderful spaces.