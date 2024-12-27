Column: ​Support is out there in Notts to help you with winter blues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With its cold, often wet weather and long dark nights, this time of year can be particularly challenging, writes Laura James, clinical lead for mental health at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

​For many people the festive season can be difficult. Christmas has gone, and for many that means juggling post-festive season debt with the cost of trying to keep warm and buying food.

It can all very quickly become overwhelming, and feelings of anxiety or depression can creep in.

It’s important to realise the ‘winter blues’ are a very real thing. Many people feel their mood is worse in winter than at other times of the year, and for some this worsens further to become depression which recurs every winter. This depression is called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

SAD can be triggered by a number of factors. The reduction in the amount of sunlight we’re exposed to can affect our body’s internal clock and lower mood. This reduction can also affect the chemicals in our body that impact mood.

This time of year can also increase our stress levels. The cold weather can make doing some everyday tasks more difficult than normal, we might find ourselves lonely and isolated, or having stressful interactions with others as we spend more time inside.

If you find yourself as I’ve described, or indeed are facing any other non-urgent mental health issue, then I urge you to go online and visit www.nottalone.org.uk

This new website is packed with information about an enormous number of topics which candamage our mental health – anxiety, depression and loneliness are just three of them. It is there to help anyone, regardless of age.

NottAlone provides a wealth of information about what you can do to help yourself, or if you are needing advice about how to help someone you care about or work with in a professional capacity.

If you’re feeling depressed, anxious, isolated – or indeed any other condition – there is lots of useful help and information, as well as signposting to support groups and organisations on the website.

However if your mood or anxiety are persistently bad or getting worse, then contact your GP practice for advice and help.

There are services here in Nottinghamshire which you can use without a GP referral. For feelings of depression, anxiety or stress, contact Talking Therapies on 0333 1881060 or visit www.notts-talk.co.uk

If you, or someone you know is in a mental crisis help is available from: 111 option 2; Crisis Sanctuaries across Nottinghamshire on 0330 822 4100 or visit www.nottinghamshirecrisissanctuaries.tv; Text SHOUT to 85258.

For children and young people aged up to 25, visit www.beusupport.co.uk (note, children and young people in Bassetlaw should contact TalkZone www.talkzone.org.uk) or Nott Alone via www.nottalone.org.uk