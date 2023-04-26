Bringing together capacity and capability, we support NCC in the creation of an efficient and sustainable land and property portfolio, that delivers customer focused services, value for money, local delivery, whilst supporting regeneration and economic growth across Nottinghamshire and the East Midlands.

We deliver multidisciplinary property design, consultancy, masterplanning, regeneration, infrastructure, project/programme management, emergency, reactive, compliance, asset management and planned services.

Arc Partnership was founded on several objectives, including mitigation of loss of key skills to both NCC and the local economy, and to establish supply chain relationships aimed at maximising local spend across Nottinghamshire and the East Midlands, with an emphasis on SME engagement.

Daniel Maher, managing director at Arc Partnership.

We have delivered on this objective through a mixed economy approach to procurement, through self-delivery, use of nationally procured frameworks (SCAPE), open tendering, and the development of local SME Delivery Frameworks.

Now in our seventh year, we have successfully established ourselves as a sustainable business and have created a locally employed team of 91 employees within our multi-disciplinary team, a delivery model based on active collaboration, and a people-centric approach with a focus on local spend.

We are proud of both the development of our own SME Delivery Frameworks, collectively representing 52 partners, 87 per cent of which are classed as SMEs, and the engagement of our local SCAPE Framework Partners.

Since 2016, we have delivered and commissioned 2,802 projects, delivered 89,543 responsive repairs and servicing schedules, with a value of £278M, of which 92 per cent has been spent locally within Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Through collaboration between NCC, SCAPE and the private sector, we believe we have developed an exemplar business model that is aligned to the strategies, plans and objectives for the built environment, regeneration and economic growth across Nottinghamshire and the East Midlands.

In addition, we have built a sustainable business model run by local people and companies, successfully bringing together the public and private sector, providing local capability and capacity to deliver any existing, new, and emerging priorities that directly benefits the local economy, our employees, delivery partners, and the people of Nottinghamshire and the East Midlands.