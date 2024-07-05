Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​With a General Election being in the front of our minds over the last few weeks, it feels fitting that we think about the system of democracy.

​There is no greater system than that of one man one vote, which I am led to believe also includes women these days.

The only problem with democracy is people. Some people aren’t the full picnic hamper. Let me prove this to you with a quick wander through recent news.

A man found fame online after admitting he has been using the same block of Parmesan cheese for 10 years. Some people were worried about his health if this cheese wasn’t stored properly. I wouldn’t worry. If he has had the same block for a decade he hardly uses it.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

If you don’t like Parmesan just don’t have any. You don’t have to leave it in your fridge to evolve into a sentient creature.

Elsewhere H Samuel has tapped into the silly person market by launching its ‘permanent jewellery’ range. It’s a bracelet that is welded onto your wrist. This is the perfect statement item, and that statement is, “I do not think things through.”

Who among us hasn’t looked back at the fashion we liked earlier in life and cringed? Well, now that fashion can be stuck on your arm forever.

These items have been trending online as friends and partners use them to symbolise their bond. For their sake I hope they’re good friends with a firefighter who can get their hands on those jaws of life cutters they have.

​”Winston Churchill said “democracy is the worst form of Government except all those other forms that have been tried.” And he didn’t see what people were like on TikTok", says columnist Steve N Allen.

We all know what that prison officer at HMP Wandsworth is accused of doing. I won’t go into graphic details here but I will say when I saw the pictures on social media I thought, “The reboot of Prisoner Cell Block H is a bit raunchy.”

Surely that’s not the kind of thing you should do if you want to keep your job in the prison sector. In the world of media, you might be onto something.

Wherever you look in the news you can find examples of people being not sharpest tools in the shed and these are the people we turn to in a General Election.