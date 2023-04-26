​Over the last two years, we have seen an increase in demand for mental health support, so we have been working with our health and care partners to transform local services.

While there’s always more to do, we’re making good progress towards reshaping mental health services, for example our work with GP practices (where we have placed mental health practitioners into primary care) and increasing capacity in Child Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) with new positions in eating disorders and an expansion of mental health support in schools.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’re also working closely with the voluntary sector to deliver crisis sanctuaries, a crisis line and support for people with mental health and substance misuse issues.

Ifti Majid, chief executive of Nottinghamshire Healthcare, one of the largest community and mental health trusts in the country, and senior responsible officer for mental health for the Integrated Care System, talks mental health and the support available.

There are many ways you can improve your mental wellbeing, from spending time with friends and taking regular exercise to mindfulness and ensuring you get enough sleep, but if you need specialist support for your mental health here’s a few options to get help locally.

24/7 text support

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can text the word Notts to 85258 to get mental health support. The service is open 24/7 and volunteers, supervised by clinicians, can help with issues such as anxiety, stress and depression (for children, young people and adults)

NottAlone website

Ifti Majid, chief executive of Nottinghamshire Healthcare, talks mental health and the support available.

If you are under 25 (or a parent or carer) visit https://nottalone.org.uk for mental health advice and where to go to get support in Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NHS talking therapies

Talking therapies is a free and confidential NHS service that can help with common mental health problems such as stress, anxiety and depression.

Anyone aged 18 years or over and registered with a Notts GP can access support via your GP or self-referral at www.notts-talk.co.uk or by calling 0333 188 1060.In a crisis

If you're experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the crisis line on 0808 196 3779. It’s 24/7, and our team can help you get the right care (for children, young people and adults). Or you could visit a crisis sanctuary (adults only). The sanctuaries provide a safe space and help to people experiencing mental health challenges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For locations and opening times go to www.nottinghamshirecrisissanctuaries.tv/

For information about specialist mental health support go to www.nottinghamshirehealthcare.nhs.uk