We are all taking stock and looking at how we can achieve a healthy balance in our daily lives.

For a long time, there was a focus on what we all needed to do to keep physically healthy – regular exercise, getting enough sleep, eating good food, making healthy choices.

We now appreciate that our mental wellbeing is just as important. In fact, poor mental health can lead to poor physical health, so it’s imperative that we look after both.

Coun Scott Carlton, deputy cabinet member for adult social care and public health and mental health champion at Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

I’ve noticed a change in the way that mental wellbeing issues are talked about, and I’m pleased that we are more open about these issues.

People who are suffering from poor mental health can often feel that they are the only ones in that situation. Those feelings of isolation, on top of the stress, anxiety, panic, depression, or suicidal thoughts can be really debilitating. Being able to talk about what we are feeling is often the first step to gaining control of our emotions.

Just as our physical health can fluctuate depending on what’s going on in our personal lives or external factors – like a pandemic – our mental health can vary too.

We can feel positive and optimistic about something one day and anxious, stressed, depressed, suicidal or fearful another time.

​’There are people you can talk to, and they will listen to you. They will hear you. And they will help you’, writes Coun Scott Carlton, deputy cabinet member for adult social care and public health, and the council’s mental health champion.

Changes in our mood are a normal part of life and can be caused by many things – a situation at work, financial worries, bullying, exams, losing a job, bereavement, relationship or family pressures – but support is available to help manage feelings when everything threatens to become overwhelming.

It's when people feel there is no help available, that no-one understands and there’s no-one to talk to, that situations and feelings can spiral out of control.

I want to say very clearly – help is available. There are people who understand. There are people who have gone through what you’re going through.

I too have been in this position myself. There are people you can talk to, and they will listen to you. They will hear you. And they will help you.

Text the word 'NOTTS' to 85258, to access free, confidential text messaging support, available 24/7 for anyone struggling to cope.

For online support and advice for young people, visit: https://nottalone.org.uk Talk to the Crisis Line anytime, day or night, on 0808 196 3779. Remember, you’re not alone. Help is available.