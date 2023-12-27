Column: There's something annoying about paying extra for licence fee when you know how much their stars get paid

The BBC has had a bad time of it recently after the broadcaster received some bad publicity when it was announced that the licence fee will be going up.

"In my broadcast career, I’ve fallen off a chair in the middle of reading some travel news. I once pressed the wrong button and burped on radio. I didn’t do any of that because I secretly hated the voting intentions of some of the audience", says guest columnist Steve N Allen.

There’s a cost of living crisis going on and we found out we’ll be paying £10.50 more from next year.

I enjoy a lot of the output from the BBC. I used to be in some of it, so I’m not biased against the Beeb.

There’s nothing I enjoy more on the run up to Christmas than watching Nigella’s latest cookery show to see how much of the plot she has lost now.

A few years ago she was cooking with banana skins. That’s one step away from leaving the house with your bra on over your coat.

There is something annoying about paying £10.50 when you know how much Gary Lineker and Zoe Ball get paid. Their fee could fund the production of more shows.

There’s one area where the BBC has proved itself to be worth the money and that was BBC News.

Newsreader Maryam Moshiri was recently caught holding up her middle finger to the camera at the start of the headlines.

It was clear what had happened.

It was a joke with someone in the gallery but they cut to her earlier than she expected.

She claimed she was holding up fingers to match the countdown to the top of the hour and when it hit one she held up the rude finger as a joke. All of that makes you wonder how she didn’t know when the end of the countdown was coming.

It was hilarious to see the BBC haters try to turn it into something more than a silly mistake. I saw people on X saying, “Look at the attitude the BBC has to its viewers.”

This was on BBC World. The people who hate the BBC probably assume it loves all foreigners so that doesn’t fit. As if the BBC staff do that gesture before every bulletin and Maryam was the first to get caught.

