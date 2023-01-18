In November last year, we were staring at a budget gap of about £74m over the coming three years, largely fuelled by £24m inflationary costs.

But as a result of a lot of hard work behind the scenes we expect to finish the current financial year roughly on budget despite an 11 per cent inflation rate.

This all adds up to a well-run council that has lived within its means for years, so we’re in a fortunate position, not something you can say about 75 per cent of councils across the country who will struggle to balance their books.

Coun Ben Bradley, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

The budget will propose a 2.84 per cent rise on the standard council tax precept and a further 2.00 per cent will be taken for the ringfenced adult social care levy, which will see the majority of households across Notts pay £1.10 extra a week.

We’re not taking the maximum council tax rise and at the same time we’re not making any major cuts to services.

This budget is one that tries to protect residents as far as we possibly can.

The alternative is that I could freeze tax but then have to close all our children’s centres, close a lot of libraries, or vastly reduce our youth service provision. I don’t want to do that as it would be doing a disservice to people in the most disadvantaged parts of our county.

It’s a real balancing act that sees difficult and searching questions for months.

There’s no doubt that raising taxes every year is not sustainable and I want to get to a situation where the council is fully sustainable, and we don’t need to have those conversations.

Going forward, we’ll hopefully be in a position where we can talk about how we can offer more value for that council tax.

Efficiencies behind the scenes have played a huge part in balancing the books, with eight council offices closing over the last few years and millions of pounds saved on our utilities and maintenance costs. These savings have been reinvested in the hundreds of services that residents receive.

This is a budget that invests in the services that matter to our residents. We’ve listened and as a result we’re supporting our most vulnerable adults and children whilst continuing to deliver the big capital investments like the road improvement projects and school buildings we’re committed to.

We want to give you security for the future of your public services and not have to keep talking cuts v taxes.

We’ve taken difficult decisions so that we can protect frontline and community services across the county – this is a budget that delivers for all our futures.

