Why not take a tour of the Winding Engine House, finishing up with a coffee and cake in the Dynamo House Cafe at Bestwood Country Park?

Over at Rufford Country Park, you can be totally roar-some as you take a stroll through the magical trail of dinosaurs, wild animals, mythical creatures and super-heroes.

And what about our world-famous Sherwood Forest? Well, you can try your hand at archery, hear tales about legendary outlaw Robin Hood and his Merry Men and visit the historic Major Oak, while further south in the county you can visit the National Water Sports Centre at Holme Pierrepont for the return of its Lagoon Wipeout.

Guest columnist Coun John Cottee, cabinet member for communities at Nottinghamshire County Council.

If you fancy being adventurous, Notts Outdoors will be hosting a holiday club which features a whole raft of adventurous activities including kayaking, canoeing, climbing, shelter building and more. Spaces are limited and booking your place is essential – so don’t miss out!

Readers will be aware of my passion for libraries and this summer I’d love for you to visit your local library for the summer reading challenge – or why not get creative in the Library Lab?

With fiction and non-fiction books, your local library has something for everyone.

You’ll be surprised to hear that Inspire – which manages the library service on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council – has lots more to offer than just books.

Why not check what’s on at your local library?

Whether you’re planning a walk in the summer sun at Rufford Abbey, a visit to one of our libraries, or an adventurous activity day at our National Water Sports Centre, Nottinghamshire has it all.

The first ever Nottinghamshire Day Festival is being held at Sherwood Forest, which promises to be a celebration of local musical talent, open to all.

If you’re attending an event or exploring the outdoors, don’t forget to share your photos with us on social media, making sure to tag #ExploreNotts