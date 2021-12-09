Wise up to packaging – look for gifts without unnecessary, excess, and unrecyclable packaging; buy loose fruit and veg, buy in bulk rather than individual servings; Feed your home compost bin – Love Christmas food, hate waste? – Don’t buy too much, check use-by dates, learn to love recipes for left-overs and don’t forget how useful your freezer is; Recycle all those batteries – batteries placed in your bin can cause fires. Take your old batteries to one of the county’s 12 recycling centres or your local drop off point; Broken fairy lights? – If last year’s fairy lights have lost their twinkle while they’ve been sitting in the loft, don’t just throw them in the bin – take them and any other electricals to your local recycling centre; Make reusable decorations; Real Christmas trees can be recycled at any of the county’s recycling centres; Don’t end up on Santa’s naughty list by putting the wrong items in your bin. Some festive faux pas include: Mince pie foil cases, tinsel, Christmas crackers, food waste, plastic bags, sweet and biscuit tins and fairy lights; Choose wrapping paper and Christmas cards without foil or glitter – that way your family and friends can easily recycle them; Be sure to check your local council arrangements for Christmas and New Year kerbside recycling and waste collection dates.