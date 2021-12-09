Column: Top tips to reduce, reuse and recycle for a green Christmas
This year we are counting down to a greener Christmas as we ask residents to reduce, reuse and recycle to help prevent a season of waste, says Coun Mike Adams.
Across the UK, Brits are expected to produce 30 per cent more waste this festive period than at any other time of the year.
The numbers associated with festive season waste are staggering.
More than a billion cards will be sent, 227,000 miles of wrapping paper used and 17.2 million sprouts thrown in the bin.
To help with your green Christmas efforts, check out veolia.co.uk/nottinghamshire/notts-recycles-advent-calendar
Along with our waste partners Veolia, we also have more top tips to help residents celebrate sustainably this year:
Wise up to packaging – look for gifts without unnecessary, excess, and unrecyclable packaging; buy loose fruit and veg, buy in bulk rather than individual servings; Feed your home compost bin – Love Christmas food, hate waste? – Don’t buy too much, check use-by dates, learn to love recipes for left-overs and don’t forget how useful your freezer is; Recycle all those batteries – batteries placed in your bin can cause fires. Take your old batteries to one of the county’s 12 recycling centres or your local drop off point; Broken fairy lights? – If last year’s fairy lights have lost their twinkle while they’ve been sitting in the loft, don’t just throw them in the bin – take them and any other electricals to your local recycling centre; Make reusable decorations; Real Christmas trees can be recycled at any of the county’s recycling centres; Don’t end up on Santa’s naughty list by putting the wrong items in your bin. Some festive faux pas include: Mince pie foil cases, tinsel, Christmas crackers, food waste, plastic bags, sweet and biscuit tins and fairy lights; Choose wrapping paper and Christmas cards without foil or glitter – that way your family and friends can easily recycle them; Be sure to check your local council arrangements for Christmas and New Year kerbside recycling and waste collection dates.
Wishing you all a very merry and greener Christmas!
For more stories from our website click here