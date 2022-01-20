It can be anything from looking to renew a white goods appliance to planting trees in your garden.

We can all play our part in making 2022 a greener year and having a positive impact on the environment and your finances as well.

For example, last year I replaced a very old washing machine and when we were looking at buying a new one, we felt it important to consider its energy rating.

Coun Mike Adams, Nottinghamshire County Council’s environment ambassador. (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

We opted for one of the A+++ versions, not only the cheapest to run, but also the most environmentally-friendly. I have worked out it will save us about £300 a year.

So, it’s small changes like that which can have a positive impact on not only the environment, but on your pocket as well. I personally believe that’s an important thing.

Another thing to think about is what is in your garden. When you’re looking to introduce new plants and trees, think about things that are UK native.

Check out the fantastic Woodland Trust’s website, packed with information about trees native to the UK and how we can ultimately create a greener future.

You may ask why is that important. Well, it’s because all the flora and fauna are adapted to work within trees and that environment, so it means it doesn’t take too long for them to start living and existing around that.

A third pledge centres on energy providers which offer green tariffs and mean you can invest in a tariff to ensure the energy going into your house comes from a green and renewable source.

Finally, we can all make a commitment to reduce waste, reuse wherever possible and recycle – but this year it could also help to raise money for When you Wish Upon a Star, which is our chairman, Coun Mike Quigley ’s chosen charity.

I am encouraging you to make a Notts Recycles pledge via veolia.co.uk/nottinghamshire/nottsrecyclespledge and in return for each pledge made during January, Veolia, our recyling and waste contractor, is donating £1 to the charity.

Everyone who makes a pledge will be in with a chance of winning an eco-hamper.