Column: We need to rekindle a sense of community within our society

Margaret Thatcher once said, “There’s no such thing as a society.”

Well, there certainly wasn’t by the time she was finished with it. All our industry was destroyed by Thatcherism. All our communities that thrived on industry went with it. We never recovered.

With the loss of unionized industry, we lost our communities. With the loss of our communities, we lost our core base. Labour’s steady but unstoppable decline has been going on for decades, including during the days of Tony Blair.

Stefan Lamb, guest columnist.

It’s because industry is in decline. It’s because trade union membership is in decline. It’s because communities are in decline.

The bloke who fixes my boiler is self-employed, just like Thatcher wanted.

Once upon a time, he'd have been unionized, drank at the Labour social club with everyone else in his industry, played five-a-side with the lads from work, followed by a pub crawl, and so on. All of them would have voted Labour.

Now he drinks at Wetherspoons, occasionally, and hardly knows anyone else there. Thatcher’s ideology of “there is no such thing as a society, there are only individuals,” has come to fruition. The difference between today’s social life and the old community of unionized industry is massive.

Labour used to thrive in that culture. But that culture is gone. We’ve become atomised. We are now a society of individuals – and if we’re all individuals, how can we mobilise for collective action? We can’t. We’re not supposed to. That’s the point.

My solution? We need to unionize the industries that replaced mining, like Amazon. We need to rekindle that sense of community. Until then, divided we fall.

