Column: We will be working hard to keep roads moving across our county

Coun Neil Clarke, cabinet member for transport and environment, talks about the impact that winter weather has on Nottinghamshire’s roads. (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

The severe weather we’ve faced this winter season so far has been unprecedented. 11 named storms have hit the UK and we’re only half-way through winter, with each storm causing significant disruption and damage.

The relentless nature of the storms, with record levels of rainfall, has seen rivers across the region rise to exceptionally high levels and ground saturated.

Unfortunately, a number of households have suffered the devastation of property flooding.

First and foremost, I want to thank every Nottinghamshire County Council and Via employee involved in emergency response efforts.

Whether on the front-line or behind the scenes, they’ve worked around the clock over the past few months, doing all they can to keep our residents safe and roads moving across the county.

Up to the start of February our Highways Incident Response Teams attended almost 700 separate emergencies on our highways.

This weather has also had a significant impact on the condition of our roads. Up until November we delivered more large-scale patch repairs and resurfacing, with residents seeing improvements with our right repair, right time approach.

​”This weather has had a significant impact on the condition of our roads. Flooding and rainfall, interspersed with freezing temperatures has seen an inevitable increase in reports of damaged road surfaces", says Coun Neil Clarke.

Flooding and rainfall, interspersed with freezing temperatures has seen an inevitable increase in reports of damaged road surfaces and we are battling as hard as we can against the effects of these weather events.

Almost £400,000 of additional damage caused by the storms has already been identified – an amount that keeps rising.

Over the next three months you will see an increase in gully emptying activity and clearance of ditches as we continue to recover from the storms.

There will also be additional work with utilities and landowners to better understand and fix issues at some hot spots in the county.

Residents will see an increase in emergency repairs as we work to keep our highways safe throughout the winter. We will still however be undertaking permanent repairs wherever we can, which residents can see at nottshighways.co.uk

We will continue with large-scale patch repairs as part of our four-year Highways Improvement Plan and residents will also see us putting a particular focus on well-used roads over the coming months.

Where residents notice potholes, we ask that they continue to report them to us either through our website or the MyNOTTS App, after which an Inspector will attend the site as soon as possible within 10 working days to assess it for repairs.