Column: Words of wisdom from a writer worth discovering

Guest columnist Laurence Coupe is a writer.

One of my favourite pastimes is browsing through books of quotations. I suspect I’m not alone in this.

If I were to compile my own, someone I’d definitely include would be the 20C American writer Kenneth Burke. He is not very well known in England, but I think that’s a situation worth rectifying.

His Collected Poems volume (long since out of print) contains a great number of what he called ‘flowerishes’ – thoughts that emerge like flowers and grow in the reader’s mind. These are hidden in complex word diagrams that encourage the reader to search and discover. There is no particular order to them.

Here I’m cheating by setting them out in a straightforward manner. This is only a sample. See what you think.

#Even humility can go to one’s head.

#This job is so top secret I don’t know what I’m doing.

#When he didn’t fight other people, he fought himself -- and boy, could he fight dirty!

#Must it always be wishful thinking? Can’t it sometimes be thoughtful wishing?

#He had learned how to be one of those simple, wholesome people who stay sane by driving other people crazy.

#If you can learn to benefit from adverse criticism, your enemies will work for you without pay.

#To cover their delay, they tell you to hurry.

#Though he despised mankind, he dearly loved an audience.

#When people started agreeing with him he lost all his convictions.

#In a world full of problems, he sat doing puzzles.

#They say alcohol reveals our true selves – but which of our selves is that?

#He felt it was alright to do like the others, if only he did it with a bad conscience.

#Poets with little to say learn to write as though guarding a secret.

#He resolved always to wait two weeks before committing suicide.

#We always avoid being stupid like other people by being stupid in ways of our own.

#They canonize their saints and sanctify their cannon.

#Of all sad words of tongue and pen, the saddest are these: ‘I knew him when…’

To end, here’s a quotation from one of the many articles Burke wrote about the environment: ‘Men victimize nature, and in so doing they victimize themselves. This, I fear, is the ultimate

impasse.’

For more on this writer, see Laurence Coupe, Kenneth Burke: From Myth to Ecology (Parlor Press).