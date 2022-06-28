I found the notice apparently pulled off a lamp standard on Highbury Road, Bulwell, and it was lying on the pavement.

The sentence contains no fewer than 113 words, so I would advise you to take a deep breath before reading my copy of it. Here goes:

"Notice is hereby given that Nottingham City Council intends not less than seven days from the date of this Notice to make Orders, under Sections 14(1) and 16(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 and by the virtue of Section 74 and paragraph 8 (4) of Schedule 8 of the Traffic Management Act 2004 ("the 2004 Act") and all other enabling powers, as amended, the City of Nottingham being a Civil Enforcement Area (CEA), hereby directs, by reason of public events being or proposed to be executed on or near the length or lengths of highway referred to in this Notice (in respect of a road or roads in the City of Nottingham)."

Guest columnist, Denis Robinson.

The notice refers to temporary orders for partial traffic restrictions on roads in different parts of Nottingham to apply from Saturday, July 2 this year to January 2, 2024 while public events are taking place.

Of 116 roads listed, only two are in Bulwell, these being Highbury Road and Highbury Vale.

The proposed measures are claimed to be needed to ensure public safety and help with traffic management during public events such as parades at Highbury Vale, Nottingham city centre, Nottingham Racecourse, Victoria Embankment and Wollaton Park.

Vandalism, of which the torn-down notice is a likely example, can never be condoned and it is obvious that the council needs to show that it has gone through all the required legal channels when making orders.

But one wonders if someone lost patience trying to read that marathon opening sentence and pulled off the notice out of sheer frustration.

