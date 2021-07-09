Coun John Wilmott Column: We have continued to deliver services for all in tough times

It has been a difficult time due to the pandemic but even with that problem the council has successfully continued to deliver its services both to its residents and businesses in Ashfield, it should be noted that Ashfield is the only local authority that has delivered all its critical services without interruption during the pandemic.

A big thank you must go out to members and staff who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic, many doing work outside of their normal duties, it should be noted staff have also been delivering humanitarian services as well as doing their normal duties.

Despite the pandemic 67% of measures achieved or exceeded service targets and 75% of measures achieved an improved position compared to the same period in the previous year.

Some of the successes in Hucknall funding was secured through the National Leisure Recovery Fund to support the reopening of the leisure centre, and Every One Active were selected as the operator for the leisure centre new contract which will be at least cost neutral to the council and will see significant capital improvements to Hucknall Leisure Centre including new reception area, new fitness suite, new changing facilities and a second swimming pool.

A number of small derelict sights in Hucknall have been identified for council affordable housing projects and planning permission has been obtained.

On Hucknall Titchfield Park a new drainage system has just been completed and plans are being drawn up for a new children’s playground. During the pandemic many hundreds of enquiries from residents, businesses in Hucknall have been dealt with.

This report is just a small selection of what is happening all over the district, for more information look on the Ashfield website which has a comprehensive report. I have also been in touch with the county council about the state of the Ranges and Dodd Park in Hucknall these are excellent facilities that need some remedial work done on them urgently, they look like jungles instead of parks.

Councillors John Wilmott, Dave Shaw and Lee Waters joined the leisure centre’s general manager Deanna Housley and contract manager Lorenzo Clark to cut the ribbon at Hucknall recently.