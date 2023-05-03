For while I watched the ceremony on television, I wrote a letter to the Dispatch to apply for a job as a junior reporter.

Partly distracted by the Coronation, and feeling very nervous while writing the letter, I attempted it five times before I got it right.

Still two months before my 16th birthday, I was about to leave the former Gregg High School on Burns Street, Nottingham, with a handful of exam passes.

Guest columnist, Denis Robinson.

The subjects included shorthand and typing, which I had learned as part of the curriculum because the school doubled up as a secretarial college.

These helped me to get the job, which I applied for at just the right time.

The Bulwell Dispatch, serving the area where I have always lived, was about to be launched as a sister paper to the Hucknall Dispatch, which was founded in 1903. The two papers were eventually merged in 1974.

As it transpired, I worked as an errand boy at the Nottingham Evening Post on Parliament Street for four weeks before I started work on the Dispatch during the week beginning October 18, 1953.

While the Queen’s Coronation took place at Westminster Abbey in 1953, our columnist Denis was writing a letter that would set him on a long career in journalism

My first assignment was to cover a talk given to members of Linby and Papplewick Young Farmers' Club, which I was proud to see published on the front page of the Hucknall paper.

My family were among very few people in Bulwell to have a TV set at the time of the Coronation. My father, the late Mark Robinson, sold them at our electrical goods shop on Main Street, now a Ladbrokes.

We lived in a flat above the shop.

It seemed nothing short of miraculous at the time that we were able to see such a momentous event as the Coronation in our living room.

But to be honest, I eventually got a bit bored with the Westminster Abbey ceremony, which seemed to drag on endlessly, and this prompted me to invent a new word.

I remember asking my dad: "Why is it taking such a long time to coronate her?"

Shortly after, a school trip was organised to the former Metropole Cinema on Mansfield Road, Nottingham, to see a film of the Coronation in colour.