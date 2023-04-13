Denis Robinson Column: Film title seemed appropriate for hectic finale on my way home

First, after I left the cinema to catch the Hucknall-bound tram home to Bulwell, I realised I had forgotten my umbrella and had to go back for it.

Second, while I was heading for the Lace Market tram, a young man stopped me and asked for money. He said he had just come out of prison and was in desperate need.

I told him I had no cash on me and was just using my bank card that night.

Guest columnist Denis Robinson.

He said he understood and offered to take me to a cashpoint so I could get some money for him with my card.

I did not see much point in this because the machine would not have given small change and he did not expect me to give him a £10 or £20 note, did he?

I was getting anxious about missing my tram home and told the man I was sorry but could not help. He said "Have a nice night."

Third, believe it or not, another young man intercepted me as I walked on.

​”My visit to the Broadway Cinema, Nottingham, had quite a hectic finale”, writes Denis Robinson.

He asked me "How are you?" but I suspected he was less interested in my state of health than persuading me to boost his financial situation.

Once again stressing my lack of cash, I broke away from him and caught the tram with just seconds to spare.

It occurred to me that both young men must have been well aware from what is left of my grey hair and slight stoop that I was a pensioner.

In fact, they must have been around 60 years younger than me.

Fourth, while this was happening to me, there was a disturbance a short distance away when an unruly crowd forced Nottingham's Cornerhouse to be blocked off.

It seems that the venue was full but a large crowd which had gathered for an event inside did not want to leave the scene.

Three people were arrested for being drunk and disorderly, possessing a class B drug and having an offensive weapon.