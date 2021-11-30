An organisation I am personally connected with certainly comes into this category.

For 12 years I have been a member of Hucknall Men's Probus Club, which has held luncheon meetings every month at the Horse and Groom pub in Linby.

I decided to join the club on my official retirement after nearly six decades working at the Dispatch, where I was chief reporter.

Columnist Denis Robinson celebrates Hucknall Men's Probus Club

As soon as I joined the club, I was made their press and publicity officer. This was hardly surprising as I still have strong active links with the Dispatch.

Two years later I took over as secretary from the Rev Eric Ashby and I have held both positions ever since.

We have had speakers on a wide variety of subjects and one I especially remember was given by David Newsham, of Arnold, about Guide Dogs for the Blind. He was accompanied by his own dog, Brody, who won the hearts of all the members.

We used to enjoy trips to various destinations in co-operation with Eastwood Men's Probus Club.

These included a visit to the Houses of Parliament, where I found that I was mentioned in Hansard, having been congratulated by both the then MPs for the Dispatch district, Paddy Tipping and Graham Allen, on completing 50 years' service with the paper.

I also recall an outing to Buntingthorpe Air Museum in Leicestershire, where I sat at the controls of a Boeing airliner and pretended to be flying the plane.

In addition, I have the treasured possession of a vase which I made myself (with the help of a demonstrator) during a trip to Thoresby Hall glass-blowing centre.

But the most important factor from my connection with Probus is that I have formed long-lasting friendships with fellow members.

This meant a great deal to me at the time I underwent a major operation in January last year. I was delighted to return for a meeting during my convalescence to enjoy the company of other members.

The last time the club was able to meet before the first of the Covid lockdowns was to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our formation.