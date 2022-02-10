I had a very good reason to think in these terms last weekend because, if I had taken part in a TV quiz programme, I would have won £92,000.

During Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel on BBC1, a contestant would have received this big sum if he had correctly answered the following question: “Born in 1815, Ada Lovelace was widely considered to be the first….?”

The man was given a choice of four possible answers and opted for suffragette.

Meanwhile, I felt like shouting at my TV screen that he should have chosen computer programmer.

The only legitimate child of the poet Lord Byron, Ada is reputed for her work with Charles Babbage on his mechanical general-purposes computer prototype, the Analytical Engine.

She was the first person to recognise that the machine had applications far beyond the power of calculation.

It is hardly surprising that I am so well aware of Ada’s accomplishments because I spent the whole of my working life as a reporter at the former Dispatch Office on Yorke Street, Hucknall.

This is just a stone's throw from the town's Parish Church, where Ada and her father are both buried.

Ada was a gifted mathematician, having been encouraged by her mother to go in this direction.

At the age of only 12, she conceptualised a flying machine.

Byron separated from his wife a month after Ada was born. Soon after, he left England forever and never saw his daughter again.

Some time later, he commemorated his parting from her with a poem that begins "Is thy face like the mother's, my fair child, Ada, sole daughter of my house and heart?"

Ada died in 1852 from uterine cancer. She was 36, the same age as her father when he died in Messolonghi, Greece.

It was at Ada’s own request that she was buried next to her father.

A full-sized portrait of Ada was displayed in Hucknall Parish Church during the town-based annual Byron Festival about 10 years ago.

